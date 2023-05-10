Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Revenue clocked in at $61.70 billion, down -10.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] traded at a low on 05/09/23, posting a -0.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $213.49. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 9:02 AM that Caterpillar Announces Virtual 2023 Shareholder Meeting.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will hold a virtual annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 8 a.m. CDT.

Shareholders owning Caterpillar common stock at the close of business on April 17, 2023, or their legal proxy holders, are entitled to participate, submit questions and vote on several items at the virtual annual meeting. Attendance and registration details, as well as information on items of business to be addressed at the meeting, can be found on page 90 in Caterpillar’s 2023 proxy statement at https://www.caterpillar.com/proxymaterials.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4106295 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caterpillar Inc. stands at 2.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.28%.

The market cap for CAT stock reached $107.61 billion, with 516.20 million shares outstanding and 511.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 4106295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $239.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $230 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $290 to $230, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on CAT stock. On January 13, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CAT shares from 217 to 295.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CAT stock performed recently?

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.62 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.26, while it was recorded at 213.88 for the last single week of trading, and 217.17 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +28.61. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 16.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.76. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $61,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 12.87%.

Insider trade positions for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,082 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 17,500,296 shares. Additionally, 950 investors decreased positions by around 14,972,337 shares, while 372 investors held positions by with 330,522,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,995,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 234 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,417,213 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 3,496,767 shares during the same period.