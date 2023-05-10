BofA Securities slashes price target on AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] – find out why.

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] price plunged by -6.38 percent to reach at -$0.77. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:35 AM that AdaptHealth Announces Stephen Griggs Will Step Down as CEO at the End of Second Quarter.

Board Has Initiated a Search for a Successor.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions, including home medical equipment, medical supplies and related services, announced today that Stephen Griggs will step down as Chief Executive Officer by mutual agreement with the Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2023.

A sum of 4643854 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. AdaptHealth Corp. shares reached a high of $11.84 and dropped to a low of $10.2086 until finishing in the latest session at $11.30.

The one-year AHCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.87. The average equity rating for AHCO stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $22.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for AdaptHealth Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $36, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on AHCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

AHCO Stock Performance Analysis:

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, AHCO shares dropped by -7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.72 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.93, while it was recorded at 11.52 for the last single week of trading, and 19.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AdaptHealth Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.61 and a Gross Margin at +11.87. AdaptHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.33.

Return on Total Capital for AHCO is now 4.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.26. Additionally, AHCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] managed to generate an average of $6,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AHCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 29.00%.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,212 million, or 82.60% of AHCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHCO stocks are: OEP CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 13,818,180, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,872,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.16 million in AHCO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $107.06 million in AHCO stock with ownership of nearly 10.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AdaptHealth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ:AHCO] by around 6,182,362 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 6,851,708 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 94,210,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,244,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHCO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 864,584 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,337,824 shares during the same period.