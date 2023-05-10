BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] – find out why.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] plunged by -$5.42 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $100.90 during the day while it closed the day at $99.82. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Skyworks Reports Q2 FY23 Results.

Delivers Revenue of $1.153 Billion.

Posts GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.46 and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.02.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock has also loss -5.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWKS stock has declined by -18.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.52% and gained 9.54% year-on date.

The market cap for SWKS stock reached $15.58 billion, with 159.80 million shares outstanding and 158.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, SWKS reached a trading volume of 11576525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $126.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $135, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on SWKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions Inc. is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

SWKS stock trade performance evaluation

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, SWKS shares dropped by -10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.88 for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.66, while it was recorded at 103.31 for the last single week of trading, and 101.84 for the last 200 days.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.40 and a Gross Margin at +45.67. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.25.

Return on Total Capital for SWKS is now 19.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.15. Additionally, SWKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] managed to generate an average of $114,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,496 million, or 78.90% of SWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,248,544, which is approximately 1.23% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,169,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in SWKS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $738.73 million in SWKS stock with ownership of nearly 0.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Skyworks Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS] by around 12,700,832 shares. Additionally, 431 investors decreased positions by around 11,445,369 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 101,042,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,188,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWKS stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,467,391 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,004,849 shares during the same period.