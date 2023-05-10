Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] Revenue clocked in at $244.70 million, down -23.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Bird Global Inc. [NYSE: BRDS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.77% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.74%. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Bird Saw More Than 700% Increase in Ridership in Kansas City During 2023 NFL Draft Weekend.

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today shared results from its exclusive e-scooter partnership for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri. Daily rides in Kansas City increased by 724% during the draft weekend which ran from Thursday, April 27th through Saturday, April 29th.

Bird recently expanded its fleet to 1,400 scooters in the city and its surrounding metro area ahead of the draft which was held on April 27th. In addition to making e-scooters available to attendees, Bird also strategically located new parking spots around the city to expedite local travel during the event.

Over the last 12 months, BRDS stock dropped by -90.43%. The one-year Bird Global Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.44. The average equity rating for BRDS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.57 million, with 289.12 million shares outstanding and 218.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.65M shares, BRDS stock reached a trading volume of 4628936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRDS shares is $5.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRDS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bird Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bird Global Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

BRDS Stock Performance Analysis:

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, BRDS shares dropped by -32.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.89 for Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1700, while it was recorded at 0.1305 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2947 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bird Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -104.44 and a Gross Margin at +13.27. Bird Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.63.

Return on Total Capital for BRDS is now -111.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -219.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 330.21. Additionally, BRDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 229.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] managed to generate an average of -$840,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Bird Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23 million, or 62.00% of BRDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRDS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 35,568,164, which is approximately 37.019% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; CRAFT VENTURES GP I, LLC, holding 26,948,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.75 million in BRDS stocks shares; and VALOR MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.1 million in BRDS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bird Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Bird Global Inc. [NYSE:BRDS] by around 19,505,011 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 30,348,704 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 116,655,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,509,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRDS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,031,307 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 28,521,067 shares during the same period.