BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] is 340.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BBAI] traded at a high on 05/09/23, posting a 6.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.97. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that BigBear.ai Announces 16% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth in First Quarter 2023 and Reporting Segment Changes.

Strategic partnership announced with L3Harris and BigBear.ai to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous surface vessel (ASV) capabilities for current and future defense programs.

Reiterating FY Guidance of Revenue between $155 million and $170 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11595157 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at 11.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.34%.

The market cap for BBAI stock reached $391.83 million, with 126.48 million shares outstanding and 17.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.73M shares, BBAI reached a trading volume of 11595157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53.

How has BBAI stock performed recently?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.67. With this latest performance, BBAI shares gained by 5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 167.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.30 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 1.97 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.37 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.49.

Return on Total Capital for BBAI is now -20.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.06. Additionally, BBAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]

There are presently around $7 million, or 2.40% of BBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: LYNROCK LAKE LP with ownership of 1,229,962, which is approximately -13.718% of the company’s market cap and around 87.75% of the total institutional ownership; SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, holding 213,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.64 million in BBAI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.6 million in BBAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BBAI] by around 811,248 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 518,040 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 867,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,196,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBAI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 560,921 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 203,470 shares during the same period.