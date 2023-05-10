Argus slashes price target on Haleon plc [HLN] – find out why.

Haleon plc [NYSE: HLN] traded at a low on 05/09/23, posting a -2.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.66. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Introducing Head Care from the Makers of Excedrin – a New Line of Drug-Free Dietary Supplement and Nutrient Mix Products that Address Holistic Head Health.

As part of the launch, Excedrin is announcing the Head Care Club featuring exclusive routines from Emmy Award winning Choreographer Derek Hough that help support everyday head health.

New research from Excedrin showed that 70% of people who experience migraine attacks and headaches feel that their day-to-day quality of life is impacted.1 To shine a light on the space in between migraine attacks and reflect the full experience, the makers of Excedrin are introducing Head Care Club, a holistic approach to head health inspired by the new, drug-free Head Care products, which include a daily dietary supplement and nutrient mixes: Proactive Health*, Replenish +Focus, and Replenish +Sleep*^. The brand is also partnering with professional dancer, Dancing with the Stars judge and award-winning choreographer, Derek Hough who has curated exclusive movement routines for the program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4219509 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Haleon plc stands at 1.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.41%.

The market cap for HLN stock reached $38.55 billion, with 4.62 billion shares outstanding and 2.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, HLN reached a trading volume of 4219509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Haleon plc [HLN]?

Argus have made an estimate for Haleon plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Haleon plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has HLN stock performed recently?

Haleon plc [HLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, HLN shares dropped by -2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.34% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.06 for Haleon plc [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.38, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading, and 7.32 for the last 200 days.

Haleon plc [HLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Haleon plc [HLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.41 and a Gross Margin at +61.55. Haleon plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.76.

Return on Total Capital for HLN is now 8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Haleon plc [HLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.93. Additionally, HLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Haleon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Haleon plc [HLN]

There are presently around $2,903 million, or 6.70% of HLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 96,509,973, which is approximately 31.547% of the company’s market cap and around 6.41% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 25,704,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.86 million in HLN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $208.79 million in HLN stock with ownership of nearly 5.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Haleon plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Haleon plc [NYSE:HLN] by around 85,796,464 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 59,508,974 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 189,495,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,801,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLN stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,881,486 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 45,204,852 shares during the same period.