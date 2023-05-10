Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] Is Currently 15.44 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ: ALTO] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.67 during the day while it closed the day at $1.57. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

– Generated Sequential, Monthly Performance Improvements in 2023 -.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

– Resumed Operations at Magic Valley, Idaho Plant in April 2023 -.

Alto Ingredients Inc. stock has also gained 23.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALTO stock has declined by -54.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.61% and lost -45.49% year-on date.

The market cap for ALTO stock reached $116.97 million, with 72.33 million shares outstanding and 70.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 984.85K shares, ALTO reached a trading volume of 4853543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALTO shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alto Ingredients Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

ALTO stock trade performance evaluation

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.62. With this latest performance, ALTO shares gained by 12.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.15 for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7060, while it was recorded at 1.4120 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1994 for the last 200 days.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.87 and a Gross Margin at -3.50. Alto Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.11.

Return on Total Capital for ALTO is now -19.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.33. Additionally, ALTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] managed to generate an average of -$94,754 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.75.Alto Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alto Ingredients Inc. go to 20.00%.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $60 million, or 53.50% of ALTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALTO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,701,185, which is approximately 8.338% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,875,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.08 million in ALTO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.46 million in ALTO stock with ownership of nearly -12.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alto Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ:ALTO] by around 6,048,722 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 6,017,256 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 26,340,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,406,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALTO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,448,148 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,530,116 shares during the same period.