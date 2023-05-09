Wolfe Research lifts The AES Corporation [AES] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] loss -4.23% on the last trading session, reaching $21.71 price per share at the time. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM that AES Outlines Long-Term Strategy for Growth in Renewables & US Utilities, While Executing on Intent to Exit Coal by Year-End 2025.

Diversified Business Mix Supports and Advances Portfolio Transformation.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The AES Corporation represents 669.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.40 billion with the latest information. AES stock price has been found in the range of $21.39 to $23.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 10694944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $30.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

Trading performance analysis for AES stock

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.26. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -11.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.93 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.72, while it was recorded at 22.38 for the last single week of trading, and 25.48 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.55 and a Gross Margin at +20.19. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.33.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 8.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.92. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,382.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AES Corporation [AES] managed to generate an average of -$60,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $14,088 million, or 97.40% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,726,923, which is approximately -1.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 69,443,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.35 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 1.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 26,978,105 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 27,254,566 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 594,695,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 648,927,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,016,979 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,654,209 shares during the same period.