why Morgan Stanley [MS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $98.01

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] slipped around -0.45 points on Monday, while shares priced at $84.43 at the close of the session, down -0.53%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

Andy Saperstein, Co-President and Head of Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, on May 31, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley stock is now -0.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MS Stock saw the intraday high of $85.57 and lowest of $84.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 100.99, which means current price is +3.46% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 5823452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $98.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on MS stock. On October 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MS shares from 95 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 68.45.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.36 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.57, while it was recorded at 84.59 for the last single week of trading, and 88.19 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 3.87%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $119,115 million, or 63.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 120,747,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.19 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.51 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 801 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 41,528,105 shares. Additionally, 761 investors decreased positions by around 58,716,290 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 1,310,568,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,410,813,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,585,766 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 4,811,487 shares during the same period.