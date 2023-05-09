why Li Auto Inc. [LI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.82

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] traded at a high on 05/08/23, posting a 3.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.75. The company report on April 30, 2023 at 10:45 PM that Li Auto Inc. April 2023 Delivery Update.

“We are pleased to have delivered over 10,000 Li L7s in its first full month of deliveries, establishing the vehicle as a preferred choice among five-seat premium SUVs for Chinese families while marking the first time a Chinese branded five-seat SUV priced above RMB300,000 has achieved this monthly delivery milestone. We are also proud to have captured leading shares in both China’s NEV and SUV markets in the price segment above RMB300,000 in the first quarter of 2023,” commented Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto. “On the strategy front, during Auto Shanghai 2023, we have unveiled our autonomous driving and BEV roadmap. Regarding autonomous driving, we expect to release the city NOA for beta testing in Li AD Max 3.0 this quarter and target to roll out in 100 cities nationwide by the year end. Additionally, we have introduced our 800-volt fast charging solution, opening a new chapter through the paralleled development of EREVs and HPC BEVs. In terms of product planning, we will strive to establish a model portfolio of one super flagship vehicle, five EREVs, and five HPC BEVs by 2025 to fulfill diverse family needs in the price segment above RMB200,000.”.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5526414 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Li Auto Inc. stands at 2.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.25%.

The market cap for LI stock reached $25.38 billion, with 972.22 million shares outstanding and 864.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 5526414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $34.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for LI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has LI stock performed recently?

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.36 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.57, while it was recorded at 23.64 for the last single week of trading, and 23.59 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.07 and a Gross Margin at +19.11. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.44.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.34. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$120,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 522.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Li Auto Inc. [LI]

There are presently around $3,612 million, or 29.50% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,101,217, which is approximately -3.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,664,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.21 million in LI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $252.33 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly -17.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 35,868,344 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 103,305,942 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 6,776,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,950,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,067,068 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 32,060,075 shares during the same period.