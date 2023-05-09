WeWork Inc. [WE] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $7.50

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] gained 2.70% or 0.02 points to close at $0.46 with a heavy trading volume of 5126779 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that WeWork Announces Expiration and Final Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations and Waiver and Satisfaction of the Minimum Participation Condition.

WeWork Inc. (“WeWork” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WE) today announced the expiration and final results of the previously announced separate offers to exchange (each an “Exchange Offer” and, together, the “Exchange Offers”) by WeWork Companies LLC (the “Issuer”) and WW Co-Obligor Inc. (the “Co-Obligor” and together with the Issuer, the “Issuers”), each a subsidiary of the Company, any and all of the Issuers’ outstanding 7.875% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Old 7.875% Notes”) and 5.00% Senior Notes due 2025, Series II (the “Old 5.00% Notes” and, together with the Old 7.875% Notes, the “Old Notes”), for a combination of certain securities as set forth in, and subject to the terms and conditions of, the confidential offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated as of April 3, 2023 (as supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the “Offering Memorandum”).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 1, 2023 (the “Expiration Time”), the Issuers received from Eligible Holders (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) valid and unrevoked tenders and related consents, as reported by Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC (the “Exchange Agent”), representing 85.9% of the aggregate principal amount of Old Notes outstanding, as follows: (i) $506.9 million with respect to the Old 7.875% Notes, representing 75.8% of the aggregate principal amount thereof outstanding, and (ii) $540.7 million with respect to the Old 5.00% Notes, representing 98.3% of the aggregate principal amount thereof outstanding, as further specified in the table below. Assuming the receipt in full of the required funding in the New First Lien Notes Issuance (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) from each New Money Participant (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) by the applicable Funding Date (as defined in the Offering Memorandum), and subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum, the Issuers and the Company, as applicable, expect to issue on the Settlement Date (as defined below) the following securities as part of the aggregate Exchange Consideration (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) with respect to the Old Notes tendered by the Expiration Time: $704.6 million in aggregate principal amount of New Second Lien Notes (as defined in the Offering Memorandum), $23.5 million in aggregate principal amount of New Third Lien Notes (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) and 232.0 million shares of Class A Common Stock (as defined in the Offering Memorandum). In addition, approximately $400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of New First Lien Notes (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) were subscribed in the concurrent New First Lien Notes Issuance by certain Eligible Holders. Pursuant to the Backstop Commitment Agreement, dated as of March 17, 2023, the Backstop Parties (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) have committed to fund any shortfall in the New First Lien Notes Issuance, such that the Issuers expect to issue and sell $500.0 million of New First Lien Notes on the Settlement Date.

It opened the trading session at $0.4689, the shares rose to $0.4689 and dropped to $0.446, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WE points out that the company has recorded -82.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.22M shares, WE reached to a volume of 5126779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WeWork Inc. [WE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $4.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for WeWork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for WeWork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for WE stock

WeWork Inc. [WE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.87. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -30.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.94 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7360, while it was recorded at 0.4233 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2983 for the last 200 days.

WeWork Inc. [WE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeWork Inc. [WE] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.17 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. WeWork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.68.

Return on Total Capital for WE is now -5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.95. Additionally, WE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at WeWork Inc. [WE]

There are presently around $284 million, or 87.10% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 324,348,048, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 81,077,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.97 million in WE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $32.37 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly -0.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WeWork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 41,429,186 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 16,096,395 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 565,157,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 622,682,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,434,453 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,906,389 shares during the same period.