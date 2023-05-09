Wells Fargo lifts Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] price surged by 5.02 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Genworth Financial Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Net Income of $62 Million and Adjusted Operating Income of $84 Million.

Enact segment adjusted operating income of $143M; PMIERs1 sufficiency ratio of 164%2.

A sum of 6295910 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.14M shares. Genworth Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $5.265 and dropped to a low of $5.02 until finishing in the latest session at $5.23.

The one-year GNW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.91. The average equity rating for GNW stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 3.05.

GNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.04. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.93 for the last 200 days.

GNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,029 million, or 80.50% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 73,187,895, which is approximately -0.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,500,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.73 million in GNW stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $125.09 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 18.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 26,946,504 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 26,663,705 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 334,342,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,952,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,396,863 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,523,652 shares during the same period.