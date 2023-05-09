Wall Street Analyst Resumed Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $78.21 during the day while it closed the day at $78.11. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 12:59 PM that belVita Breakfast Biscuits and Tamera Mowry-Housley Team Up to Help Busy Moms “Rise & Thrive” This Summer.

Just ahead of Mother’s Day, the belVita brand is teaming up with Emmy award-winning host, author, actress, producer, entrepreneur and mom of two Tamera Mowry-Housley, to encourage busy moms to “Rise and Thrive” by taking much-needed time for themselves in the mornings, even in those little moments between a seemingly endless list of to-do’s.

Mondelez International Inc. stock has also gained 1.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDLZ stock has inclined by 18.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.98% and gained 17.19% year-on date.

The market cap for MDLZ stock reached $106.00 billion, with 1.37 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 5639825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $80.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on MDLZ stock. On December 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 70 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 115.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MDLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.40 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.81, while it was recorded at 77.52 for the last single week of trading, and 65.10 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.63.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.84. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $29,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.58%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $83,531 million, or 80.10% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,569,785, which is approximately 0.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,955,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.73 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.76 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 861 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 54,254,867 shares. Additionally, 801 investors decreased positions by around 39,414,231 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 975,735,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,069,404,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,894,169 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,515,992 shares during the same period.