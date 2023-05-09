Wall Street Analyst Downgrade NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. What else is Wall St. saying

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] traded at a high on 05/08/23, posting a 0.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $76.06. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces plan to become the leading 100% renewables pure-play investment opportunity.

Capitalizes on the clean energy transition and intends to reach Real Zero carbon emissions in 2025.

Plans to sell natural gas pipeline assets and use proceeds to complete all planned buyouts of convertible equity portfolio financings through 2025.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6751509 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NextEra Energy Inc. stands at 1.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.71%.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $153.90 billion, with 2.00 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.99M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 6751509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $93.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $94 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 35.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.88, while it was recorded at 75.68 for the last single week of trading, and 80.55 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.63. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.80%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $118,697 million, or 80.30% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 192,398,222, which is approximately 1.662% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,414,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.14 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.62 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -0.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,238 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 72,040,323 shares. Additionally, 1,034 investors decreased positions by around 54,616,806 shares, while 313 investors held positions by with 1,433,916,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,560,573,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,811,043 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 4,831,551 shares during the same period.