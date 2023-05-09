Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] price surged by 1.61 percent to reach at $1.0. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Johnson Controls’ 2023 Sustainability Report marks milestones towards net zero.

CEO and CSO stress 7-year countdown to cut the nearly 40% of global emissions caused by the global building sector.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company ahead of schedule on its net zero journey, already reducing absolute emissions across operations by 42% since 2017.

A sum of 6068623 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.79M shares. Johnson Controls International plc shares reached a high of $63.46 and dropped to a low of $62.115 until finishing in the latest session at $63.09.

The one-year JCI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.28. The average equity rating for JCI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $71.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $79, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on JCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

JCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.80, while it was recorded at 60.51 for the last single week of trading, and 60.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson Controls International plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 8.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.87. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $15,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.68%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,101 million, or 97.80% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 62,614,115, which is approximately -3.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 59,465,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.75 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.57 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 1.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 453 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 40,223,573 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 37,968,224 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 541,569,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 619,761,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,880,812 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 6,367,643 shares during the same period.