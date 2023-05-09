Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] moved down -1.59: Why It’s Important

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $32.18 during the day while it closed the day at $31.66. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that From the Workplace to the Classroom, Walgreens Expands Commitment to Improving Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Walgreens and Mental Health America collaborate to address youth mental health, bringing much-needed resources to local schools.

As part of Walgreens’ commitment to the health and wellbeing of the communities it serves, as well as to fostering a healthy and inclusive workplace, the company is expanding its efforts to meet the growing need for access to mental health resources. The announcement comes in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month, which runs throughout May in the U.S.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock has also loss -8.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WBA stock has declined by -12.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.42% and lost -15.26% year-on date.

The market cap for WBA stock reached $26.79 billion, with 862.60 million shares outstanding and 714.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.77M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 6980790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $40.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $54, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

WBA stock trade performance evaluation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.52. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -11.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.29 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.39, while it was recorded at 32.17 for the last single week of trading, and 36.39 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 4.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.07. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $13,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 2.09%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,929 million, or 59.80% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,519,967, which is approximately -1.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,608,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.82 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 7.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 647 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 35,531,087 shares. Additionally, 545 investors decreased positions by around 28,300,977 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 439,279,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,111,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,298,297 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 2,919,196 shares during the same period.