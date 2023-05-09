VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] Is Currently 49.91 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ: VVPR] gained 49.91% on the last trading session, reaching $0.61 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM that VivoPower International PLC Granted 180-Day Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Nasdaq’s determination is based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company’s written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

VivoPower International PLC represents 25.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.89 million with the latest information. VVPR stock price has been found in the range of $0.444 to $0.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 183.10K shares, VVPR reached a trading volume of 6683920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for VivoPower International PLC is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for VVPR stock

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.02. With this latest performance, VVPR shares gained by 52.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.64 for VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4322, while it was recorded at 0.4146 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6079 for the last 200 days.

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.43 and a Gross Margin at -6.06. VivoPower International PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.30.

Return on Total Capital for VVPR is now -25.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.20. Additionally, VVPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] managed to generate an average of -$86,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.VivoPower International PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.30% of VVPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVPR stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,916,895, which is approximately 34.826% of the company’s market cap and around 51.95% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 110,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67000.0 in VVPR stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $26000.0 in VVPR stock with ownership of nearly 167.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VivoPower International PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ:VVPR] by around 576,552 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 117,563 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,464,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,158,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVPR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,988 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 109,554 shares during the same period.