Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] is 17.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.49 during the day while it closed the day at $4.08. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 8:37 AM that Virgin Galactic Announces Crew for Return to Space in Late May.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) today announced the mission specialists who will take part in the upcoming Unity 25 mission. Unity 25 is the final assessment of the full spaceflight system and astronaut experience ahead of the first commercial flight, ‘Galactic 01’, planned for late June.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 14.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPCE stock has declined by -31.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.92% and gained 17.24% year-on date.

The market cap for SPCE stock reached $1.10 billion, with 275.02 million shares outstanding and 225.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.71M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 19965858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $4.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 478.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

SPCE stock trade performance evaluation

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.29. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 29.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $397 million, or 37.00% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,982,247, which is approximately 7.103% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,680,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.3 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $70.62 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 30.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 14,453,813 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 7,781,864 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 75,126,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,362,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,177,742 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,001,258 shares during the same period.