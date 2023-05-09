UBS slashes price target on APA Corporation [APA] – find out why.

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.42% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.35%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that APA Corporation Announces First-Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results.

APA will host a conference call May 4 at 10 a.m. Central time via the webcast link available on the company website to discuss the results. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the “Investors” page of the company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, APA stock dropped by -19.90%. The one-year APA Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.91. The average equity rating for APA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.99 billion, with 311.00 million shares outstanding and 308.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, APA stock reached a trading volume of 5589446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $48.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $44, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on APA stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for APA shares from 52 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 2.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

APA Stock Performance Analysis:

APA Corporation [APA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.35. With this latest performance, APA shares dropped by -13.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.75 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.73, while it was recorded at 33.42 for the last single week of trading, and 40.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into APA Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.89 and a Gross Margin at +52.67. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.17.

Return on Total Capital for APA is now 68.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 61.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, APA Corporation [APA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,360.05. Additionally, APA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,320.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APA Corporation [APA] managed to generate an average of $1,616,366 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

APA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to 14.09%.

APA Corporation [APA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,259 million, or 82.40% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,613,224, which is approximately -0.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.43% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,452,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $875.03 million in APA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $734.72 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly -1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in APA Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 18,173,330 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 32,230,553 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 199,275,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,679,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,854,739 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 7,548,839 shares during the same period.