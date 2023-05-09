The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] moved down -1.16: Why It’s Important

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] plunged by -$0.72 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $63.168 during the day while it closed the day at $61.53. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 8:55 AM that TD Charitable Foundation Awards $7 Million to 37 Non-Profits Helping Preserve Affordable Rental Housing.

The 17th annual Housing for Everyone grant program will support organizations focused on helping individuals and families navigate inflation and the rapid rise in rental costs.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, today awarded a total of $7 million to 37 non-profits across the bank’s footprint through the 17th annual Housing for Everyone grant program. Grants ranging from $150,000 to $250,000 will support organizations that work to deliver rental assistance, rehabilitate affordable rental housing properties, and build organizational capacity to address resident sustainability for the long-term.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock has also gained 1.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TD stock has declined by -9.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.53% and lost -4.99% year-on date.

The market cap for TD stock reached $108.01 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, TD reached a trading volume of 5084507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $73.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 317.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.44.

TD stock trade performance evaluation

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, TD shares gained by 4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.12 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.60, while it was recorded at 60.68 for the last single week of trading, and 64.27 for the last 200 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.52. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 10.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58,356 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 158,151,533, which is approximately 1.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 89,044,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.48 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.24 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly 2.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 305 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 34,277,634 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 31,191,627 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 882,944,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 948,414,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,141,183 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,253,734 shares during the same period.