Tellurian Inc. [TELL] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $1.50

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] closed the trading session at $1.36 on 05/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.30, while the highest price level was $1.36. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:14 AM that Tellurian reports first quarter 2023 results.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) continued making progress on Driftwood LNG phase one construction, added to natural gas acreage, production and sales, and repaid $166.7 million in principal balance of borrowing obligations in the first quarter 2023. Subsequent to the quarter end, Tellurian also advanced Driftwood project funding through the execution of a $1.0 billion sale and leaseback letter of intent.

President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “Tellurian continues to add value through natural gas production and sales and the construction of Driftwood LNG. With our development contributions and taking into account the land sale and leaseback contemplated by our recent LOI, we have invested or received commitments for nearly $2 billion of the project costs, and we continue discussions with partners who want to join us in delivering much needed liquefied natural gas to the world. Tellurian is focused on delivering long-term returns to shareholders, and this mindset sets the tone for commercial negotiations, bank debt arrangements and equity investor discussions.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.05 percent and weekly performance of -0.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.27M shares, TELL reached to a volume of 5184146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $3.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $4.50, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on TELL stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TELL shares from 5.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

TELL stock trade performance evaluation

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3329, while it was recorded at 1.3160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3901 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.38 and a Gross Margin at +45.42. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.71.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -1.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.81. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$291,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $318 million, or 40.60% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 45,104,005, which is approximately 54.11% of the company’s market cap and around 6.77% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,914,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.28 million in TELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $48.13 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 8.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 40,215,186 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 30,439,985 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 163,156,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,811,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,758,149 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 10,994,459 shares during the same period.