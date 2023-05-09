TD Securities lifts First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.85 at the close of the session, up 0.15%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that First Majestic Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 4, 2023) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

First Majestic Silver Corp. stock is now -17.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AG Stock saw the intraday high of $6.97 and lowest of $6.775 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.89, which means current price is +23.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.40M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 5197764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $10.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32.

How has AG stock performed recently?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.33 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.90, while it was recorded at 6.93 for the last single week of trading, and 7.83 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +1.45. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.31.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now -3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.57. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Earnings analysis for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

Insider trade positions for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

There are presently around $616 million, or 36.52% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 29,511,019, which is approximately 12.162% of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 12,902,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.38 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $54.29 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 2.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 25,034,890 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 8,167,596 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 56,664,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,866,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,232,656 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,139,839 shares during the same period.