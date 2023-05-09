Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Is Currently -0.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] loss -0.04% or -0.04 points to close at $107.17 with a heavy trading volume of 5762626 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Starbucks Reports Q2 Fiscal 2023 Results.

Q2 Consolidated Net Revenues Up 14% to $8.7 BillionQ2 Comparable Store Sales Up 11% Globally; Up 12% in North America; Up 7% in InternationalQ2 GAAP EPS $0.79; Non-GAAP EPS $0.74 Reflecting Stronger-Than-Expected Performance GloballyQ2 Active U.S. Starbucks® Rewards Membership Reaches 30.8 Million, Up 15% Over Prior Year.

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) today reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal second quarter ended April 2, 2023. GAAP results in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include items that are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

It opened the trading session at $107.47, the shares rose to $108.12 and dropped to $106.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBUX points out that the company has recorded 26.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 5762626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $114.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on SBUX stock. On December 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SBUX shares from 100 to 106.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 291.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SBUX stock

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.35, while it was recorded at 107.50 for the last single week of trading, and 97.08 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 25.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.47. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $8,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 18.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $87,810 million, or 72.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,626,376, which is approximately 1.708% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,088,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.15 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.71 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -2.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,071 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 56,505,122 shares. Additionally, 1,133 investors decreased positions by around 55,419,484 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 707,423,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 819,348,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 204 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,400,384 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 12,483,528 shares during the same period.