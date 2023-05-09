SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX] is -81.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: SMX] jumped around 0.55 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.84 at the close of the session, up 42.25%. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 9:45 AM that New to The Street Announces its Corporate Interviews on Newsmax and The Fox Business Network, TV Show Airings to Start on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, SMX reached a trading volume of 36032431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 52.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [SMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 110.92. With this latest performance, SMX shares gained by 118.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.74% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [SMX]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.1508 for the last single week of trading.

SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX]

There are presently around $22 million, or 92.40% of SMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMX stocks are: SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 1,177,276, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.82% of the total institutional ownership; SHAOLIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 952,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 million in SMX stocks shares; and PERISCOPE CAPITAL INC., currently with $1.47 million in SMX stock with ownership of nearly 0.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:SMX] by around 747,145 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 421,708 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 11,060,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,228,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 470,646 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 344,549 shares during the same period.