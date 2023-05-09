SentinelOne Inc. [S] Revenue clocked in at $422.20 million, up 19.81% YTD: What’s Next?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.52%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that LABScon 2023 | Empowering the Cybersecurity Community Through Advanced Research.

Leading Cybersecurity Researchers Set to Gather in Scottsdale, AZ September 20-23.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a leading autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the return of LABScon, the premier conference dedicated to advancing cybersecurity research for the benefit of global digital defense. The exclusive, invite-only event will take place at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia in Scottsdale, AZ September 20-23, and researchers are encouraged to submit original findings via the conference website to secure their spot today.

Over the last 12 months, S stock dropped by -40.32%. The one-year SentinelOne Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.22. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.73 billion, with 319.45 million shares outstanding and 230.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, S stock reached a trading volume of 7042719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $21.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.52. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.69 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.05, while it was recorded at 16.29 for the last single week of trading, and 19.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

S Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,445 million, or 92.70% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,317,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.54 million in S stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $321.09 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 4.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 34,758,044 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 30,327,513 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 131,974,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,060,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,047,810 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 16,717,568 shares during the same period.