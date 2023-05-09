Sea Limited [SE] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $105

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] jumped around 5.92 points on Monday, while shares priced at $84.33 at the close of the session, up 7.55%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 3:15 AM that Sea Limited to Report First Quarter 2023 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) plans to announce its first quarter 2023 results before the U.S. market opens on May 16, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2023 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

Sea Limited stock is now 62.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SE Stock saw the intraday high of $85.96 and lowest of $82.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.70, which means current price is +64.87% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 5761112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sea Limited [SE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $101.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $105 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $60, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on SE stock. On November 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SE shares from 72 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.55.

How has SE stock performed recently?

Sea Limited [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.18. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.96 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.08, while it was recorded at 77.56 for the last single week of trading, and 65.28 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.34 and a Gross Margin at +40.50. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.26.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -12.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.47. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Sea Limited [SE]

There are presently around $27,059 million, or 80.20% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 40,850,962, which is approximately 27.359% of the company’s market cap and around 11.27% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 21,991,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in SE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.81 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly -18.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 42,010,699 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 42,715,417 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 236,144,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,870,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,160,825 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 7,532,732 shares during the same period.