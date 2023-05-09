Sabre Corporation [SABR] Revenue clocked in at $2.54 billion, down -39.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] price surged by 1.36 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:55 AM that Sabre’s first quarter 2023 earnings materials available on its Investor Relations website.

Sabre Corporation (“Sabre”) (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Sabre has posted its first quarter 2023 earnings release and earnings presentation to its Investor Relations webpage at investors.sabre.com/results.cfm. The earnings release is also available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

As previously announced, Sabre will host a live webcast of its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the financial results, as well as comment on the forward outlook. The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Sabre’s website at investors.sabre.com.

A sum of 5751660 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.00M shares. Sabre Corporation shares reached a high of $3.76 and dropped to a low of $3.595 until finishing in the latest session at $3.72.

The one-year SABR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.26. The average equity rating for SABR stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $4.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49.

SABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.77 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 5.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabre Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.14.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.61. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of -$58,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sabre Corporation [SABR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,273 million, or 109.15% of SABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,406,123, which is approximately 42.19% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,234,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.65 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $83.34 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly -0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 49,746,510 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 38,028,196 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 259,098,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,873,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,344,265 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 16,367,372 shares during the same period.