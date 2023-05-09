RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $6

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.43 during the day while it closed the day at $2.33. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 3:30 AM that RLX Technology to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 17, 2023.

– Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on May 17, 2023 –.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before the U.S. markets open on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

RLX Technology Inc. stock has also loss -6.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RLX stock has inclined by 9.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 39.52% and gained 1.30% year-on date.

The market cap for RLX stock reached $3.72 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 723.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.27M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 13349691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $4.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on RLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLX in the course of the last twelve months was 52.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.00.

RLX stock trade performance evaluation

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.80. With this latest performance, RLX shares dropped by -19.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.52, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 1.99 for the last 200 days.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.14 and a Gross Margin at +43.66. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.30.

Return on Total Capital for RLX is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.55. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc. go to 12.71%.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $712 million, or 29.50% of RLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLX stocks are: IDG CHINA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND V ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 60,068,870, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 42.70% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 34,691,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.83 million in RLX stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $71.98 million in RLX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLX Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE:RLX] by around 101,932,523 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 66,573,942 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 136,876,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,383,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,146,664 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 26,066,166 shares during the same period.