PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell -19.84% so far this year. What now?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] traded at a high on 05/08/23, posting a 2.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.69. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 6:30 AM that PBF Energy Announces First Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.20 per Share.

First quarter income from operations of $532.4 million (excluding special items, first quarter income from operations of $516.1 million).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4718370 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PBF Energy Inc. stands at 5.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.43%.

The market cap for PBF stock reached $4.14 billion, with 126.49 million shares outstanding and 109.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, PBF reached a trading volume of 4718370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PBF stock. On September 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PBF shares from 36 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 0.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PBF stock performed recently?

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.10. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -19.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.03 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.29, while it was recorded at 32.44 for the last single week of trading, and 38.96 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.04 and a Gross Margin at +10.04. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.14.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now 55.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.60. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] managed to generate an average of $795,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.47.PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

There are presently around $3,616 million, or 81.60% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,535,633, which is approximately -26.135% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,526,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $409.49 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $216.95 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 0.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 14,967,367 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 19,160,850 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 76,488,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,616,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,182,670 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,099,373 shares during the same period.