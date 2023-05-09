Market cap of The RealReal Inc. [REAL] reaches 131.29M – now what?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] closed the trading session at $1.37 on 05/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.16, while the highest price level was $1.38. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM that The RealReal Announces Timing of Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

The RealReal will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial results. Investors and analysts can access the call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa37d935bbc144ea8a6d4a4398f35639b. The call will also be available via live webcast at investor.therealreal.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.60 percent and weekly performance of 25.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, REAL reached to a volume of 5473256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $2.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $3, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on REAL stock. On August 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for REAL shares from 7 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

REAL stock trade performance evaluation

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.69. With this latest performance, REAL shares gained by 18.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.25 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2355, while it was recorded at 1.1400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6323 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.27 and a Gross Margin at +53.19. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.55.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -37.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.52. Additionally, REAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$56,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 60.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The RealReal Inc. [REAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $83 million, or 75.70% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,321,277, which is approximately -7.796% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,155,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.06 million in REAL stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $5.74 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 24.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 11,946,941 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 12,346,139 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 36,567,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,860,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,891,593 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,772,800 shares during the same period.