Market cap of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] reaches 852.19M – now what?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNOX] price surged by 7.42 percent to reach at $1.13. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 8:46 AM that Nanox.ARC Imaging System Receives FDA Clearance, Pioneering a New Era in Medical Imaging.

A sum of 5816930 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.45M shares. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares reached a high of $17.88 and dropped to a low of $14.41 until finishing in the latest session at $16.36.

The one-year NNOX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.06. The average equity rating for NNOX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNOX shares is $31.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 99.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

NNOX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.99. With this latest performance, NNOX shares gained by 182.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.88 for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 13.58 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -831.04 and a Gross Margin at -84.32. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1320.16.

Return on Total Capital for NNOX is now -27.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, NNOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.69.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $155 million, or 17.70% of NNOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNOX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,070,804, which is approximately 3.59% of the company’s market cap and around 14.01% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 955,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.64 million in NNOX stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $11.09 million in NNOX stock with ownership of nearly -0.402% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNOX] by around 1,084,891 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 607,386 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 7,778,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,470,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNOX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 277,501 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 259,064 shares during the same period.