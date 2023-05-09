Market cap of Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] reaches 2.33B – now what?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] gained 6.92% on the last trading session, reaching $6.49 price per share at the time. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM that Luminar Expands in Asia with New Factory; Standardized on New Variant of the Volvo EX90.

New 4-seater Volvo variant, the EX90 Excellence, launches in Shanghai with Luminar as standard.

Luminar signs deal with TPK for next high-volume factory to support existing and new contracts for rapidly growing business in Asia.

Luminar Technologies Inc. represents 364.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.33 billion with the latest information. LAZR stock price has been found in the range of $5.9905 to $6.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.77M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 6567305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $12.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Neutral rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.13.

Trading performance analysis for LAZR stock

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.75. With this latest performance, LAZR shares gained by 14.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.98, while it was recorded at 6.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.30 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1087.04 and a Gross Margin at -152.06. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.73.

Return on Total Capital for LAZR is now -62.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -519.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.78. Additionally, LAZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]

There are presently around $842 million, or 56.40% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,618,862, which is approximately 9.896% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,814,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.61 million in LAZR stocks shares; and G2VP I ASSOCIATES, LLC, currently with $68.79 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 17,608,439 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 14,213,130 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 97,924,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,745,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,210,833 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,050,841 shares during the same period.