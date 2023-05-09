Market cap of Kenvue Inc. [KVUE] reaches 50.25B – now what?

Kenvue Inc. [NYSE: KVUE] gained 0.04% or 0.01 points to close at $26.51 with a heavy trading volume of 6304578 shares. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM that Kenvue Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”) the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 198,734,444 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share, including the underwriters’ full exercise of their option to purchase 25,921,884 shares to cover over-allotments. Shares of Kenvue’s common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KVUE” on May 4, 2023.

As of the closing of the IPO, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) owns approximately 89.6% of the total outstanding shares of Kenvue common stock. Johnson & Johnson has publicly stated that it has an intention to dispose of its majority stake in Kenvue common stock in 2023, subject to market conditions.

If we look at the average trading volume of 44.15M shares, KVUE reached to a volume of 6304578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kenvue Inc. [KVUE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kenvue Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for KVUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for KVUE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for KVUE stock

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Kenvue Inc. [KVUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kenvue Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.