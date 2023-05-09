Market cap of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] reaches 140.93B – now what?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] closed the trading session at $68.41 on 05/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $67.86, while the highest price level was $68.77. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Bristol Myers Squibb Receives European Commission Approval for CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) for Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After One Prior Therapy.

Approval of Breyanzi based on the pivotal Phase 3 TRANSFORM trial, in which Breyanzi significantly improved event-free survival compared to standard of care with a manageable and well-established safety profile.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted approval for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel), a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B), who relapsed within 12 months from completion of, or are refractory to, first-line chemoimmunotherapy. This approval covers all European Union (EU) member states.*.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.92 percent and weekly performance of 0.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, BMY reached to a volume of 6141854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $79.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BMY stock trade performance evaluation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.01. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.53, while it was recorded at 67.62 for the last single week of trading, and 72.25 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +57.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.71.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.09. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of $184,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 3.97%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $110,158 million, or 79.40% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 202,927,620, which is approximately 1.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 172,727,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.82 billion in BMY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $6.75 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly -0.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,186 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 72,522,864 shares. Additionally, 1,142 investors decreased positions by around 92,423,177 shares, while 375 investors held positions by with 1,445,314,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,610,260,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,796,823 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 4,188,510 shares during the same period.