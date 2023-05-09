Market cap of Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] reaches 292.31M – now what?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] closed the trading session at $1.07 on 05/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.06, while the highest price level was $1.12. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bitfarms Marks 21,000th Bitcoin Mined Using Entirely Renewable Energy.

Renewable hydropower produced 1/1,000 of all BTC to ever be mined.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 143.18 percent and weekly performance of -3.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, BITF reached to a volume of 5064792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 16.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.80 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9931, while it was recorded at 1.1140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0075 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.38. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31 million, or 16.96% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 13,605,080, which is approximately -6.707% of the company’s market cap and around 7.12% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 2,893,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 million in BITF stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $2.69 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly -22.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bitfarms Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 2,863,072 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 5,834,410 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 20,154,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,852,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 368,844 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,726,594 shares during the same period.