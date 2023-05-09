Market Analysts see Walmart Inc. [WMT] gaining to $165. Time to buy?

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] gained 0.63% or 0.95 points to close at $152.72 with a heavy trading volume of 4972287 shares. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 10:33 AM that Walmart Health Expands into Oklahoma with Four New Health Centers in 2024.

Families in Oklahoma can now experience convenient access to healthcare with the opening of four new Walmart Health centers in the Oklahoma City-area. The openings mark Walmart Health’s expansion into the state, the third new state Walmart Health is entering in 2024, in addition to Missouri and Arizona, as well as deepening our presence in Texas.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Walmart Health into Oklahoma next year,” said Dr. David Carmouche, Senior Vice President of Omnichannel Care Offerings at Walmart. “Walmart Health exists to help Walmart customers live better by providing convenient access to affordable, high quality healthcare services for both insured and uninsured Oklahomans alike. Knowing that access to comprehensive primary care, dental care, and behavioral health services is a challenge in many communities, it is our hope that this one-stop model will help solve this challenge for our neighbors in Oklahoma City. Providing these services in a place where many already live and shop and co-locating them by pharmacy and vision services and next to healthy foods in the Walmart grocery section is intentional. We can coordinate unique and impactful healthcare experiences.”.

It opened the trading session at $151.27, the shares rose to $152.95 and dropped to $151.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WMT points out that the company has recorded 8.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, WMT reached to a volume of 4972287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walmart Inc. [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $164.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $145 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $155, while Gordon Haskett kept a Accumulate rating on WMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 69.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for WMT stock

Walmart Inc. [WMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.30 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.61, while it was recorded at 151.35 for the last single week of trading, and 141.00 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.91.

Return on Total Capital for WMT is now 16.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, WMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.50.Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 5.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walmart Inc. [WMT]

There are presently around $132,640 million, or 32.90% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,535,145, which is approximately 0.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,023,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.82 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.26 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,364 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 35,831,279 shares. Additionally, 1,218 investors decreased positions by around 33,509,423 shares, while 356 investors held positions by with 799,178,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 868,518,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 224 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,940,549 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 3,059,664 shares during the same period.