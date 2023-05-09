Market Analysts see SunPower Corporation [SPWR] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $11.56 during the day while it closed the day at $11.35. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:45 AM that SunPower Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Added 21,000 customers in Q1, 27% growth year-over-year; enters Q2 with backlog of 23,000 retrofit customers.

Increased Revenue 26% and 32% year-over-year on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively.

SunPower Corporation stock has also loss -12.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPWR stock has declined by -34.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.67% and lost -37.05% year-on date.

The market cap for SPWR stock reached $1.93 billion, with 174.53 million shares outstanding and 172.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 5902536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $16.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $25 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

SPWR stock trade performance evaluation

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.29. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.78 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.61, while it was recorded at 11.63 for the last single week of trading, and 19.01 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.88.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.27. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $21,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SunPower Corporation [SPWR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunPower Corporation go to 52.64%.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $740 million, or 89.70% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,083,770, which is approximately 3.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,056,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.44 million in SPWR stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $53.4 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly 415.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 10,004,186 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 8,919,641 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 46,284,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,208,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,812,740 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,393,433 shares during the same period.