Market Analysts see Inseego Corp. [INSG] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

Inseego Corp. [NASDAQ: INSG] price surged by 32.58 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Inseego Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Achieved positive operating cash flow with adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million.

FWA and cloud solutions business comprised 53% of revenue, up 35% year-over-year.

A sum of 5511869 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 907.92K shares. Inseego Corp. shares reached a high of $1.23 and dropped to a low of $0.89 until finishing in the latest session at $1.18.

The one-year INSG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.9. The average equity rating for INSG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inseego Corp. [INSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INSG shares is $1.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INSG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Inseego Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $8 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Inseego Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on INSG stock. On March 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for INSG shares from 17 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inseego Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for INSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

INSG Stock Performance Analysis:

Inseego Corp. [INSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 102.54. With this latest performance, INSG shares gained by 107.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.58 for Inseego Corp. [INSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6636, while it was recorded at 0.8001 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4609 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inseego Corp. Fundamentals:

Inseego Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

INSG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inseego Corp. go to 20.00%.

Inseego Corp. [INSG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55 million, or 53.90% of INSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INSG stocks are: AVIVA HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 20,647,979, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,355,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.5 million in INSG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.52 million in INSG stock with ownership of nearly 5.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inseego Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Inseego Corp. [NASDAQ:INSG] by around 4,061,028 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,621,656 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 38,522,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,205,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INSG stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,430,270 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 790,634 shares during the same period.