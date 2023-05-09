Market Analysts see Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gaining to $144. Time to buy?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] price surged by 4.80 percent to reach at $5.75. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Airbnb to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

A sum of 10107851 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.03M shares. Airbnb Inc. shares reached a high of $127.555 and dropped to a low of $122.98 until finishing in the latest session at $125.65.

The one-year ABNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.81. The average equity rating for ABNB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $139.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $130 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $114 to $130, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ABNB stock. On February 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 135 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 4.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 22.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ABNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 14.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.80, while it was recorded at 120.52 for the last single week of trading, and 110.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Airbnb Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +69.76. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.54.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now 24.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.10. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of $277,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,196 million, or 64.30% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,566,540, which is approximately 1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,454,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.31 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 0.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

488 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 30,599,872 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 19,145,529 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 214,452,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,197,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,973,111 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 5,038,678 shares during the same period.