Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 million, up 78.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Magic Empire Global Limited [NASDAQ: MEGL] closed the trading session at $2.30 on 05/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.05, while the highest price level was $2.85. The company report on August 10, 2022 at 12:13 AM that Magic Empire Global Limited Announced Closing of Initial Public Offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering were $20 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The ordinary shares began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on August 5, 2022 under the ticker symbol “MEGL.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 78.29 percent and weekly performance of -8.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 75.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, MEGL reached to a volume of 6462142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magic Empire Global Limited is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

MEGL stock trade performance evaluation

Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.00. With this latest performance, MEGL shares gained by 75.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.74% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.26 for Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6300, while it was recorded at 2.1300 for the last single week of trading.

Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Magic Empire Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.90 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of MEGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEGL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 49,042, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 62.23% of the total institutional ownership; SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 30,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69000.0 in MEGL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $53000.0 in MEGL stock with ownership of nearly -22.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Magic Empire Global Limited [NASDAQ:MEGL] by around 158,734 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 45,874 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEGL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 150,081 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 22,874 shares during the same period.