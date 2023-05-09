Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Stock trading around $6.34 per share: What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] loss -0.78% on the last trading session, reaching $6.34 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Kosmos Energy Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors.

New members bring deep international operations and LNG expertise to Kosmos Energy’s Board of Directors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed three new Directors, effective April 25, 2023: Ms. Maria Moræus Hanssen, Sir John Grant, and Mr. J. Mike Stice. The Company also announced today that Sir Richard Dearlove has informed the Company he will not seek re-election to the Board at the end of his current term. Sir Richard has served on the Board with distinction since 2012.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. represents 455.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.77 billion with the latest information. KOS stock price has been found in the range of $6.32 to $6.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, KOS reached a trading volume of 6166779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $10.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Peel Hunt have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Add, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $10 to $9.60. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on KOS stock. On August 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KOS shares from 8.30 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for KOS stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.06, while it was recorded at 6.16 for the last single week of trading, and 6.66 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.18. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.02.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now 35.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 285.09. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] managed to generate an average of $959,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]

There are presently around $2,543 million, or 94.20% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 68,381,180, which is approximately 0.022% of the company’s market cap and around 2.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,478,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $237.62 million in KOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $153.4 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly 6.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 39,687,890 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 33,988,054 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 327,501,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,177,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,080,128 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,141,575 shares during the same period.