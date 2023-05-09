KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $69

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] slipped around -2.2 points on Monday, while shares priced at $49.31 at the close of the session, down -4.27%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 6:50 AM that KKR & Co. Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) today reported its first quarter 2023 results, which have been posted to the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock is now 6.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KKR Stock saw the intraday high of $52.10 and lowest of $48.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.53, which means current price is +6.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 5080612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $63.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $57 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.47.

How has KKR stock performed recently?

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.40. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.37 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.98, while it was recorded at 50.59 for the last single week of trading, and 51.22 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.76. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now -2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.28. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of -$186,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 7.65%.

Insider trade positions for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $23,167 million, or 55.50% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 39,020,237, which is approximately 11.549% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,946,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.73 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 3.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 40,852,088 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 35,352,162 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 393,628,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 469,832,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,142,106 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,882,309 shares during the same period.