KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] moved down -0.50: Why It’s Important

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] slipped around -0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.95 at the close of the session, down -0.50%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that KE Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 18, 2023 Eastern Time.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 18, 2023 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, May 18, 2023).

KE Holdings Inc. stock is now 14.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEKE Stock saw the intraday high of $15.97 and lowest of $14.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.08, which means current price is +11.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.97M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 12003999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $21, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BEKE stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BEKE shares from 13.70 to 20.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has BEKE stock performed recently?

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -15.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.72, while it was recorded at 15.67 for the last single week of trading, and 16.35 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.13 and a Gross Margin at +22.71. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.28.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.69. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 71.15%.

Insider trade positions for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $7,365 million, or 42.10% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,818,772, which is approximately -16.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,117,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $416.57 million in BEKE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $400.95 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 1.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 89,210,439 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 113,485,526 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 259,075,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 461,771,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,818,204 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 10,518,094 shares during the same period.