JP Morgan lifts AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] closed the trading session at $9.50 on 05/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.38, while the highest price level was $9.53. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

AGNC Investment Corp. (“AGNC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.21 percent and weekly performance of -0.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.80M shares, AGNC reached to a volume of 6159486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $10.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on AGNC stock. On June 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AGNC shares from 12.25 to 13.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.50.

AGNC stock trade performance evaluation

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.23 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 9.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.43 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.10 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.02.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now -0.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 544.99. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] managed to generate an average of -$23,333,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,501 million, or 43.50% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,355,072, which is approximately 11.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,779,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.4 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $149.58 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly 23.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

281 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 54,389,005 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 31,335,982 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 177,531,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,256,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,676,692 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 14,709,462 shares during the same period.