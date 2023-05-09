Jefferies slashes price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] – find out why.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] closed the trading session at $9.06 on 05/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.835, while the highest price level was $9.09. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that U.S. Mental Health Access Program Expands Medicine Donation to Seven New States.

“Community Routes: Access to Mental Health Care” helps uninsured patients access healthcare for anxiety and depression, and is a partnership between Direct Relief, the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

The expansion of medicine donations for anxiety and depression into​ seven new states across the United States has the potential to extend the program’s reach to more than 650,000 uninsured patients through 400+ eligible clinics.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.66 percent and weekly performance of 2.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, TEVA reached to a volume of 10061848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TEVA stock trade performance evaluation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.95, while it was recorded at 8.82 for the last single week of trading, and 9.23 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 3.60%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 49,105,781 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 49,915,934 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 465,046,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,068,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,072,873 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 13,012,799 shares during the same period.