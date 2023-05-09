JD.com Inc. [JD] Is Currently 0.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] closed the trading session at $35.90 on 05/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.22, while the highest price level was $36.11. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM that JD.com to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023.

JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 8:00 am, Eastern Time on May 11, 2023, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 11, 2023) to discuss the first quarter 2023 financial results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.04 percent and weekly performance of 1.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.74M shares, JD reached to a volume of 6102553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $62.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $82 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2023, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $58, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on JD stock. On March 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for JD shares from 100 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

JD stock trade performance evaluation

JD.com Inc. [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -11.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.72, while it was recorded at 35.29 for the last single week of trading, and 51.09 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.75 and a Gross Margin at +13.90. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.99.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.49. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JD.com Inc. [JD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 27.13%.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,073 million, or 16.10% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 21,861,697, which is approximately -8.768% of the company’s market cap and around 6.05% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 21,812,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $783.06 million in JD stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $503.81 million in JD stock with ownership of nearly -8.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 30,027,190 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 44,910,464 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 149,932,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,870,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,949,812 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 12,279,055 shares during the same period.