Immuron Limited [IMRN] is 28.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Immuron Limited [NASDAQ: IMRN] surged by $0.81 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.21 during the day while it closed the day at $2.68. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Immuron Announces FDA Removed Clinical Hold on New Campylobacter ETEC Therapeutic Paves way for Clinical Trial Initiation.

U.S. Food and Drug administration (FDA) remove clinical hold on New Campylobacter ETEC Therapeutic IND application.

Immuron Limited stock has also gained 27.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IMRN stock has inclined by 28.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.04% and gained 28.85% year-on date.

The market cap for IMRN stock reached $16.82 million, with 5.69 million shares outstanding and 5.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42K shares, IMRN reached a trading volume of 21344321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immuron Limited is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72.

Immuron Limited [IMRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.01. With this latest performance, IMRN shares gained by 38.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.37 for Immuron Limited [IMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9900, while it was recorded at 2.0900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1300 for the last 200 days.

Positions in Immuron Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Immuron Limited [NASDAQ:IMRN] by around 89,496 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 14,608 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMRN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,396 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,608 shares during the same period.