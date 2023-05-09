Hecla Mining Company [HL] moved up 0.65: Why It’s Important

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.76%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM that Hecla Mining Company’s Phillips S. Baker, Jr. Receives the Selwyn Blaylock Canadian Mining Excellence Award.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced today that President and CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. received this year’s Selwyn Blaylock Canadian Mining Excellence Award. The award, given by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), recognizes an individual who has demonstrated distinguished service to Canada through exceptional achievement in mining, metallurgy, or geology.

Established in 1948, the award is named after Selwyn Blaylock, an executive who oversaw mining and processing innovations. This is CIM’s highest award given to an individual.

Over the last 12 months, HL stock rose by 21.32%. The one-year Hecla Mining Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.09. The average equity rating for HL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.69 billion, with 597.38 million shares outstanding and 562.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.51M shares, HL stock reached a trading volume of 5284142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $4.75 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.50 to $6.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on HL stock. On April 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HL shares from 6.25 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

HL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.95, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hecla Mining Company Fundamentals:

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,194 million, or 58.80% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 60,912,197, which is approximately 10.298% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 56,328,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $346.98 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $262.95 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 1.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 32,838,860 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 18,470,546 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 304,886,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,195,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,696,896 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 8,036,035 shares during the same period.