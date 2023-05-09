Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] is 23.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] loss -6.38% on the last trading session, reaching $11.60 price per share at the time. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM that Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 21,000,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (the “Company” or “Hayward”), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by funds affiliated with CCMP Capital Advisors, LP and subsidiaries of Alberta Investment Management Corporation (the “Selling Stockholders”), of 21,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.85 per share pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,150,000 additional shares of the Company’s common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this Offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.

Hayward Holdings Inc. represents 212.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.37 billion with the latest information. HAYW stock price has been found in the range of $11.55 to $11.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, HAYW reached a trading volume of 7942957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $13.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $9.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on HAYW stock. On October 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HAYW shares from 14 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 44.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for HAYW stock

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, HAYW shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.56, while it was recorded at 12.06 for the last single week of trading, and 10.94 for the last 200 days.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.35 and a Gross Margin at +42.99. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.65.

Return on Total Capital for HAYW is now 12.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.17. Additionally, HAYW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] managed to generate an average of $89,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]

There are presently around $2,789 million, or 108.79% of HAYW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 71,538,085, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC, holding 41,908,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $486.13 million in HAYW stocks shares; and ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $265.66 million in HAYW stock with ownership of nearly -10.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HAYW] by around 95,957,535 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 16,820,647 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 127,665,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,443,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAYW stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,373,301 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,277,690 shares during the same period.