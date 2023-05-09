For Coupang Inc. [CPNG], Analyst sees a drop to $18. What next?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] price surged by 1.95 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Coupang to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time the same day.

The earnings release and webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay and related transcript will be available at the same website.

A sum of 8459843 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.14M shares. Coupang Inc. shares reached a high of $17.85 and dropped to a low of $17.025 until finishing in the latest session at $17.78.

The one-year CPNG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.37. The average equity rating for CPNG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $21.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

CPNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.08. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 12.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.73 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.25, while it was recorded at 17.23 for the last single week of trading, and 16.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coupang Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.54 and a Gross Margin at +22.88. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.45.

Return on Total Capital for CPNG is now -2.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coupang Inc. [CPNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.50. Additionally, CPNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coupang Inc. [CPNG] managed to generate an average of -$1,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 114.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.27.Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,364 million, or 80.10% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 426,156,413, which is approximately -7.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 128,231,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.99 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly -2.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 95,733,168 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 120,506,920 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 1,041,585,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,257,825,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,459,726 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,748,214 shares during the same period.